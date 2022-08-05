Flamengo and Palmeiras must re-edit the final of the last Libertadores – 05/08/2022

After the first leg of this week’s quarterfinals, Flamengo and Palmeiras confirmed their favoritism and started ahead and, given the football presented, they should play the Libertadores final again, repeating the 2021 decision. competition.

Flamengo, with a 2-0 victory over Corinthians, in São Paulo, will decide the spot at home, in front of more than 60 thousand fans and will hardly let the classification slip away. The rubro-negro can even lose by a goal difference to advance to the semifinals, against an opponent who has scored only 5 goals in 9 games and 1 goal away from home in 4 matches. Only a disaster, like the one in 2008, when he won the América-MEX 3 x 0, at Maracanã, after winning the first leg by 4 x 2, takes the place from the red-black.

Palmeiras, who have not lost in 17 games and have never been in a knockout with coach Abel Ferreira in the competition (in 9 matches), will play at home against Atlético-MG excited after seeking a draw at Mineirão, 2 x 2 , after leaving behind the scoreboard. With the most powerful attack in a Libertadores edition (averaging 3.89 goals per match), Palmeiras has been playing the most consistent football in the country and has shown great strength in home games.

In the other games, we had expected results. Vélez Sarsfield beat Talleres by 3 x 2, at home, but got the result in the struggle. After opening 2-0, Vélez, led by Uruguayan coach Alexander Medina, ex-Internacional, conceded two goals at the end of the match, but snatched the victory in stoppage time. The surprising Tallares, by Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, has a good chance of reaching the Libertadores semifinals for the first time.

But it is worth remembering that both teams are going through very bad times in the Argentine Championship. After 11 rounds, Vélez is 25th and Talleres is 26th among the 28 participants. Whoever passes, will hardly be able to face the packed Flamengo of Dorival Júnior.

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Athletico Paranaense was 0 x 0 with Estudiantes de la Plata at Arena da Baixada. Hurricane got stuck in the back of the Argentine team (which is 22nd in its national championship) and couldn’t show as much strength. Now, he will decide the classification in Argentina, against an opponent who won all 6 of his games as home team in this Libertadores — he came from the preliminary round. He even beat Brazilians Bragantino (2 x 0) and Fortaleza (3 x 0), with authority.

So far, Palmeiras and Flamengo are the only two unbeaten in Libertadores 2022 and with the same campaign (8 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeat). Abel Ferreira’s team comes with the most positive attack (35 goals scored). Fla has the 2nd best, with 25 goals scored. Palmeiras still has the best defense among the teams in the quarterfinals (5 goals conceded), but Flamengo comes right after with 7 goals conceded.

Among the top scorers in the competition, both teams also have the top scorers. On the Palmeiras side, Rony and Rafael Navarro with 7 goals and Raphael Veiga, with 6 goals. On the red-black side, Pedro has 7 goals and Gabigol, 5 goals. But the two also have the two best players in activity in Brazil: Gustavo Scarpa, the waiter from Palmeiras, and Arrascaeta, the king of assists at Flamengo.

According to the general statistics of the competition, from SofaScore, the two finalists of 2021 are the teams that most create great chances of finishing in Libertadores: 41 from Palmeiras and 28 from Flamengo. Galo is third with 26. Of course, some unlikely result can happen in these quarterfinals or even in the semifinals, but it’s hard to imagine Flamengo and Palmeiras being eliminated until the decision.

