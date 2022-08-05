Flamengo fan exposes Arrascaeta’s song on his girlfriend and goes viral on the web

A song by Arrascaeta on the girlfriend of a Flamengo fan went viral on Twitter. Internet user Dudu Siguel was surprised by the reach of a print he had posted on Whatsapp status. In the image, the midfielder of his favorite team comments on a story from Dudu’s girlfriend: “wow”.

She replied to the player with good humor: “You are my boyfriend’s idol” and football pages echoed the dialogue.

Fan exposes Arrascaeta’s sung in his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

On Twitter, Dudu mentioned the player: “You were supposed to notice my sister” and laughed at the situation with his girlfriend.

Single in Rio de Janeiro, the Uruguayan Arrascaeta has been enjoying life after the end of his relationship last year. He and his ex, model Camila Bastiani, had one child, but split after eight years together.

Recently, the player lived a romance with model Ana Cecilia Maia, who watched some Arrascaeta games and attended events with the midfield family.

