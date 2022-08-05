Flamengo lineup: Dorival repeats team that thrashed Atlético-GO | Flamengo

Dorival Júnior will not surprise in the lineup against São Paulo, Flamengo’s opponent this Saturday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Morumbi. It will take to the field the same team that thrashed Atlético-GO by 4 to 1, in the last round.

The team will be as follows: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Lázaro.

The decision for a reserve team is focused on the return match with Corinthians for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, next Tuesday, at Maracanã. In the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, Flamengo won 2-0.

With that, the middle configuration remains the same. Diego centered, Vidal on the left, and Victor Hugo on the right. In the front, Marinho and Cebolinha do the ends.

Flamengo has already finished its preparation for the duel with São Paulo this Friday morning. The team that trained was the same as the rout over Dragon.

The cast heads to São Paulo at 3:30 pm (Brasília time).

