Flavia Soares, ex-wife of Jô Soares, mourns the death of the presenter: ‘Eternal love’ | Pop & Art

Flavia Pedras Soares, ex-wife of Jô Soares, used social networks to mourn the death of the presenter, whom she called “eternal love”.

The actor, director, writer and comedian was hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, since the end of July, and died at 2:30 am this Friday (5).

“Actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away a few minutes ago. He left us at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care. The funeral will only be for family and close friends”, announced Flavia.

Jô Soares was an actor, comedian, television presenter, writer and director

“So, those who throughout their more than 60 years of career have had fun with their characters, repeated their catchphrases, smiled with the sharp intelligence of this comedian, celebrate, make a toast to your life.”

“The life of a guy in love with the country where he was born and chose to live, to try to transform, through laughter, into a better place”, wrote Flávia.

“Long live you, my Bitiko, Acorn, Small, Pet, Crap, Fat. You are proud of everyone who shared life with you in some way.”

“I thank the lords of Time and Space for giving me the good fortune to let our lives intersect.”

“Thank you for the asthma-inducing laughs, for our homes my way, for the trips to the fanciest and craziest places, for the amount of movies you thought I was lucky I didn’t remember to see again, and for the indecent amount of ice cream that we took watching.”

“Thank you forever, for the joys and also for the sufferings we caused each other. Even these made us more and better. Eternal love, yours, Bitika.”