Fluminense massacres Botafogo for the Brasileirão de Aspirantes | Sport



Fluminense got the best in the classic against Botafogo for the Brasileirão de Aspirantes – Vitor Silva / Botafogo

Published 08/04/2022 17:36

Rio – In a match valid for the 5th round of Group C of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, under-23 competition, in Luso-Brasileiro, Fluminense thrashed Botafogo 4-0 and remains alive for a spot in the next stage of the competition. The goals were scored by João Pedro, Marcos Pedro and Samuel (2).

The match on Ilha do Governador was decisive for both rivals. Tricolor das Laranjeiras, seeing a bad campaign at the beginning, needed to confirm the three points to continue dreaming of a spot in the playoffs. Glorioso, in turn, undefeated until then, was looking for at least a draw to advance with a round to spare.

However, the balance has gone far from the Classic Grandpa. Cadu Antunes’ men did not take notice on Ilha do Governador, home of Botafogo in the competition, and easily won, reaching eight points. Alvinegro follows with 10 and needs a draw against Sport, away from home, in the last round, to confirm their spot.

Flu faces Náutico, in Laranjeiras, and can advance with a draw, if Botafogo beat Leão in Ilha do Retiro. The victory confirms the team in the classification zone.