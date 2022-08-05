Fluminense solves Alan’s last bureaucratic issues

Announced by Fluminense on June 21, striker Alan is the reinforcement that is taking the longest to be regularized. However, according to information from the newspaper O Globo, the wait should come to an end soon, as anticipated the NETFLU portal. That’s because, this week, Tricolor resolved the latest bureaucratic issues and is just waiting for the CBF to give the go-ahead to register the player. The athlete’s name is expected to appear in the Daily Newsletter (BID) this Friday (5th).

The delay for Alan’s registration has to do with the fact that he became naturalized Chinese. As there is no dual citizenship in the Asian country, he had to give up his Brazilian citizenship to become naturalized. The Chinese Government took a long time to send the latest documents, which only arrived in Fluminense on June 26.

This week, the Laranjeiras club resolved issues related to its foreign work visa and procedures with the Federal Police. With all the necessary paperwork in hand, the tricolor board filed the registration with the CBF. As he is Chinese, all his documents needed to be translated and re-registered. Both civil and professional documentation.

It is worth remembering that Alan cannot be registered for the Copa do Brasil, whose deadline for registration ended last week. In this way, the attacker will only be able to compete in the Brazilian Championship.