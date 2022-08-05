Former councilor Jerominho dies after being shot in the West Zone of Rio







Former councilor Jerominho dies after being shot in Rio Photo: Playback/Instagram

Former councilor Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as ‘Jerominho’, 73 years old, died on the afternoon of this Thursday, 4th, after being hit by gunshots on Guandu do Sapé Road, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone. from Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed to Earth by the Military Police.

Jerominho is accused of being one of the creators of Rio’s main militia, the ‘Justice League’, which operates in the West Zone of the capital. He would have founded it together with his brother, former deputy Natalino Guimarães.

As informed by witnesses, two men with rifles passed by in a car and shot towards the former parliamentarian, who was shot in the abdomen and leg.

According to the PM, the former councilor was rescued at West Dor Hospital, where he could not resist his injuries. A brother-in-law of the victim was also hit in the action and taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital.

The Military Police reported that policing was intensified in the region of the action and in several points of the West Zone of the city, electoral stronghold of the former parliamentarian. The incident is still in progress.

In a statement, the Civil Police told the Earth that the investigation will be in charge of the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). The agents are in diligence to identify the perpetrators of the crime.

who was jerominho

A former civil police officer, Jerominho tried to start his political career in 1998, when he ran for state deputy for the PSC. At the time, he received 18,152 votes and was not elected.

Two years later he managed to become a councilor for the then PMDB (now MDB), with 20,560 votes. In 2004 he was re-elected, by the same party, with 33,373 votes. On December 26, 2007, a year before the end of his term, he was arrested by the Rio Civil Police on charges of leading a militia in the West Zone along with his brother, Natalino Guimarães, state deputy elected in 2006.

In 2008 Jerominho was one of 225 accused by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Militias, created by the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) and chaired by the then state deputy Marcelo Freixo. Accused of creating the Justice League, Rio’s most famous militia, the former councilman was imprisoned until 2018.

On January 27 of this year, Jerominho was arrested again, because there was an arrest warrant for a crime committed in 2005 (extortion practiced with the use of a firearm against van drivers). He was released on February 1, after the courts concluded that he had already served that sentence. Two days before being arrested, Jerominho had announced that he intended to run for federal deputy for the Patriota.

(*With information from Estadão Content)