Former councilor Jerominho dies after being shot with a rifle in Rio – 08/04/2022

Former Rio de Janeiro councilor Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as Jerominho, died this afternoon after being shot on the Guandu do Sapê road, in Campo Grande, in the west of the city, according to the Military Police. The Civil Police said he was hit by two rifle shots, in the abdomen and leg.

Jerominho was rescued alive, but died at West Hospital Pain. in the attack, a second person —whose identity has not been revealed—was injured and was taken to the hospital in a serious condition. The former councilor is appointed by the police as one of the founders of the Justice League, a former militia installed in RJ and responsible for the practice of homicides and collection of security fees from merchants and residents of the West Zone.

He was arrested at the end of January, but was released a week later. At the time, there was an arrest warrant against him for major extortion with the use of a weapon against van drivers operating in Campo Grande. The crime took place in 2005.

This was not the only period in which Jerominho was behind bars. The former parliamentarian had already been arrested in 2007 and served 11 years in prison for other crimes. In 2008, his name appeared on the list of 227 indicted in the Milícias CPI. He was released in 2018.

Jerominho was a councilor in Rio de Janeiro for two terms, between 2001 and 2008, always elected with large votes. In the same period, he managed to make possible the election of his brother Natalino Guimarães as state deputy in 2006.

Jerominho and Natalino were arrested by Draco (Delegation for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions) in 2007, on charges of conspiracy. Even from jail, Jerominho was able to elect his daughter Carmen Gloria Guinancio Guimaraes Teixeira, Carminha Jerominho, councilor in 2009. However, she barely exercised her mandate, as she was arrested in 2009 for participating in the paramilitary group.

Attempt to return to politics

With the arrest of Jerominho and his relatives, the political power of the group began to decline. Carminha Jerominho unsuccessfully tried to be reelected councilor in 2012.

Already released, Jerominho joined the PMB (Brazilian Women’s Party) and even stated in interviews his intention to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro in 2020.

At the risk of having his candidacy barred by the Electoral Justice, he was content to nominate his niece Jéssica Rabello Guimarães as a candidate for vice-mayor on the ticket headed by Suêd Haidar, president of the PMB. Her brother’s daughter, she ran at the polls as Jessica Natalino.

In the same election, Carminha Jerominho again failed to be elected councilor.

Militia changed name

After the arrests of Jerominho and Natalino, several criminals took control of the Justice League. The militia changed its name in 2014, when Carlos Alexandre Braga, aka Carlinhos Três Pontes, took command of the group. Former drug dealer, Três Pontes was killed by the Civil Police in 2017.

He was succeeded in command of the group by his brother Wellington da Silva Braga, Ecko, who led an aggressive policy of expansion of the gang to the Baixada Fluminense. Like his brother, Ecko was also killed by the Civil Police in June 2021.