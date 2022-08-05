Former Palmeiras, Deyverson is made official as Cuiabá’s reinforcement | cuiabá

1 of 1 Deyverson is announced by Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado Deyverson is announced by Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado

At 31 years old, the striker has been free on the market since leaving Palmeiras at the end of June. As the report of the geDeyverson’s relationship with Cuiabá will last two and a half years.

Deyverson was the hero of the São Paulo team in winning the 2021 Copa Libertadores, when he scored the title goal in the final against Flamengo. He played 140 matches, scored 30 times and, in addition to Libertadores, won the Recopa Sul-Americana, Paulistão (2022) and the Brazilian Championship (2018) with Palmeiras.

In addition to the striker, Cuiabá closed the hiring of left-back Sidcley, who has already undergone medical examinations and should be announced soon.

Deyverson arrives to occupy a needy position in António Oliveira’s team. André and Jenison are the other options for the center forward role, but they are in a bad moment. Even so, midfielder Rodriguinho has been in charge of the attack, but has not scored since the fourth round of the Brasileirão.