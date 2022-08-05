Former president of Conass warns: It is at stake whether the SUS will exist or not after the election; video

By Conceição Lemes

We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference 2022.

It takes place this Friday, 05/08, in São Paulo. It is a preparatory step for the 17th National Health Conference of 2023.

On Saturday, 07/30, the state stage of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference took place in São Luís.

The participants were: National Network of Physicians and Popular Doctors (RNMP), municipal and state health councils, Permanent Forum of Users, the UFMA Public Health Graduate Program and the Landless Workers Movement (MST), among other entities. .

The conference represented more than an event, according to repeated testimonies from participants.

“It has already acquired the characteristic of a movement in favor of the SUS in the state, bringing together new and old militants”, reports infectious disease physician Bernardo Wittlin, from the National Network of Physicians and Popular Doctors.

The table “SUS: Why defend it?” was composed by:

William Vieira, superintendent of primary care, representing the current Secretary of Health Tiago José Mendes Fernandes.

Ruth Helena de Souza Brittoprofessor of the collective health postgraduate program at the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA).

Carlos Lulaformer Secretary of Health of Maranhão and former president of Conass (National Council of Secretaries of Health).

I had access to Carlos Lula’s speech.

It was very good, as you can see in the video at the top.

Therefore, I thought it important to transcribe most of it. The bold ones are mine.

It is essential that we have this debate at this time. We made a mistake years ago when he believed that, after what happened in the 70s, in the 80s and in the construction of the model that we had in 1988, that was given. People believed that was enough. We never imagined that someone would put themselves forward to want to deconstruct the largest social protection system in the history of Brazil.

THE The history of health in Brazil is all along the history of exclusion. The story of letting go. The story of saying: Well, those who have money can take care of their health, those who don’t have it go anyway.

Historically, the first constitution that treats health as a right is the 1988 Constitution.

The construction of health as a right is very recent in the history of Brazil. Many times we were not used to it. So much so that the Judiciary does not know how to deal with it properly, judicial demands still flounder on how to grant this right, the municipal and state secretariats throughout history are still in their infancy to try to conceive of a system that excluded almost everyone to say “now , everyone has the right to everything”. What is the Unified Health System? That is the prediction of universality.

It is essential to resume the sanitary movement and say that the SUS is necessary and indispensable.

I had the honor of being this state’s Secretary of Health for nearly six years. I had to come across the worst health ministers in the history of the country. They weren’t just denialists, they have their ears covered to hear any kind of criticism, any kind of pondering. They are not open to any kind of dialogue.

There, in 2019, When did this disaster that is the Bolsonaro government begin — a disaster from a social, economic and health point of view — I was very afraid that there we would have the collapse of the SUS.

O debate in the Ministry of Health was the card: “This here [o SUS] no good. Let’s replace it with a private system. People receive a card and they buy a service in a private hospital”.

This madness was a debate we had at the national congress in January 2019. To the point that Minister Mandetta asked for our support, the few opposition governors: ”help me, people want to end the SUS’

Despite all the restrictions we had on the conduct of Minister Mandetta, he was a defender of the SUS but he didn’t have the courage to do it in public, he did it in private. O project was to extinguish this model created there in 1988.

We have two antagonistic projects from Brazil that we will debate in 64 days.

Far from thinking that President Lula had a perfect government, because he didn’t, he is full of flaws.

But it’s completely antagonistic at this point.

O The moment is not to discuss the SUS model, it is to discuss whether the SUS will exist or not.

This is not the time to discuss the model of democracy. It is up for debate whether democracy will exist or not.

We have to stand against every project that is genocidal, that is authoritarian, that is undemocratic, that doesn’t want to see the SUS strong and sufficient. Because the SUS is just the opposite.

Why defend the SUS?

Because the SUS only exists because of democracy.

SUS only exists because of inclusion.

The SUS is an inclusive, universal, public, free model of public health that we want to provide with quality.

SUS is the largest human rights program in the history of this country.

It’s the one that included more people, that saved more lives.

This we have to say with all the letters, every day: SUS is inclusion, SUS is life, SUS is democracy

