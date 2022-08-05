Former Vasco, Nathan agrees with Santos definitively

Right-back Nathan Santos is the newest reinforcement of Santos Futebol Clube in 2022. The 20-year-old athlete, who was at Boavista, in Portugal, was permanently hired by Peixe and signed a contract until December 31, 2026.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Nathan was revealed at Vasco da Gama’s base. A standout in the under-20 category, the winger was promoted to professionals in 2020 as one of the club’s main promises, mainly for his refined technique and versatility, as he can also be used as a winger, winger and even midfielder.

Drawing attention from the base, Nathan Santos was quickly sold to Boavista, from Portugal, and did not even make his debut for Cruz-Maltino. At the Portuguese club, the 20-year-old athlete took the lead and became one of the pillars of Boavista.

Last season in Portugal, assuming the starting position in the position, the right-back played in 34 games, scoring one goal and distributing two assists.

“Nathan is a versatile player, who plays on the right, as a winger, winger. He has also played as a midfielder at Vasco’s base. He was well evaluated by our Scouting Department, following the process created by the Club for hiring. A technical player who will add a lot to our squad”, said Santos FC president Andres Rueda. “The leak of information got in the way of several negotiations and we kept it confidential for more than 15 days and only leaked after everything was right between the clubs”, reinforced the representative.