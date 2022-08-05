Free Satellite Kit: the schedule for replacing and installing antennas begins in Rio; learn how | Rio de Janeiro

Those enrolled in government social programs such as Auxílio Brasil are entitled to exchange.

The change of equipment — which includes converter, cables and remote control — is necessary because the 5G signal of the cell phone, to be deployed in Rio, uses the same frequency picked up by conventional satellite dishes.

“The person has to make this switch before 5G is activated in their region, in order to avoid any interference in the reception of their television signal, like drizzles“, said Leandro Guerrapresident of Siga Antenado, the entity responsible for the program.

The free exchange only for those who are part of some social program of the federal government. You can check if the registration is active on this site.

Who already attends digital TV either by external antenna (grid type) or internal (microphone type), or has cable TV no need to change equipment .

either by external antenna (grid type) or internal (microphone type), or has . It is possible to schedule by phone 0800-729-2404 or through the electronic address https://sigaantenado.com.br.

On the other hand, people who have a satellite dish but are not enrolled in any government social program will need to buy the kit — digital antennas, converters and cables are already available on the market. At the time of publication of this report, the package cost BRL 600, on average.

The current satellite dishes that capture the open channels of TV via satellite operate in the C band. This frequency may suffer interference when the 5G signal is activated.

5G, in addition to fasterhas a response time, or latencysmaller, which allows more devices — and not just cell phones — be connected to the internet and controlled from anywhere.