Friends mourn the death of composer Fernando Magarça: ‘He was very happy and optimistic’ | Rio de Janeiro



Composer Fernando Magarça died at the age of 53 – Rede Social

Published 04/08/2022 12:34 | Updated 08/04/2022 15:57

Rio- “Cheerful, expansive and optimistic person”. The description is by friend Frederico Freire, about the composer Fernando Alberto da Silva, 53 years old, known as Fernando Magarça, shot dead this Wednesday afternoon (3) on Avenida Dom João VI, in Guaratiba. This Thursday morning (4) family and friends were at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to authorize the release of the body. The composer’s wife was also there, but declined to give an interview. They have been married for 12 years and have two daughters, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old. The composer’s wake will be held at Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Sulacap, in the West Zone, this Thursday (5). According to eyewitness accounts, Fernando was killed after a traffic argument. He allegedly got out of the vehicle to complain about another driver’s attitude when he was shot at. The Military Police reported that agents of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) were called to verify a report of gunshots in the region. Upon arriving at the scene, the victim’s body was found next to his own car, near the Magarça BRT Station. According to the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), the investigation to clarify the authorship and dynamics of the crime is ongoing.

At IML, the lawyer and friend of the composer, Frederico Freire, commented on the talent and essence of the artist, who has written lyrics for several artists, such as Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Xande de Pilares and Dudu Nobre. In addition, he was also champion of samba-enredo by Salgueiro. Among the songs written by the composer are “Love I have to give you”, performed by Dudu Nobre, “Êta povo pra Luta”, by Zeca Pagodinho and “Quem não sambou”, by Xande de Pilares. “He will be greatly missed, because he was a very cheerful, outgoing and optimistic person. In daily contact with him, we felt it very strongly, he always helped others, family members, friends. He will leave a void that is difficult to fill,” he said. Frederico also reported about his familiarity with samba. “He was a very talented samba composer, a very recognized person in the field, very dear. He was the president director of the Brazilian Society of Authors, Composers and Music Writers (SBAC). He gave opportunities to other composers and performers, he liked to launch new artists, he always had this artistic side with him”, he reported. Tributes

On social media, singer Dudu Nobre mourned the death of the artist. “Still in shock, one of the coolest guys in the samba world. Great father, great musician, great composer, great partner. Then I ask myself, why? I wonder why? You will be missed so much my friend! All my support to the family!”

The Salgueiro academics also issued a note in solidarity with the artist’s death. “A love story / Without a full stop… With these unforgettable verses, we inform you, with deep regret, of the death of the composer Fernando Magarça who, for more than two decades, lent all his creativity to the composers section of our Torrão Amado. “From the Fire That Illuminates Life, Salgueiro É Chama Que Não Se aga- 2005”, “Microcosmos – 2006” and “Histórias sem Fim – 2010”, our poet offered us, inside and outside the carnival, with verses that are eternalized in our history and trajectory of artists such as Zeca Pagodinho, Xande de Pilares, Dudu Nobre and many other great names in the samba world. We sympathize and share with all friends and family the pain of this loss”

The Ecad association, which represents different classes of the music production chain, also mourned the death of the composer, who was president of the Brazilian Society of Authors, Composers and Music Writers (SBACEM).

“Ecad regrets and expresses its sorrow for the death of Fernando Magarça, CEO of Sbacem. Author of a vast repertoire, Fernando Magarça had his compositions interpreted by names such as Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Grupo Revelação and Xande de Pilares. all his family, friends and colleagues at SBACEM”, he said.