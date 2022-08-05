From a poor family, a dead girl in BH dreamed of repaying help – News













Who had a little closer to the girl Barbara Victoria does not hesitate to outline the profile of the resident of the Venda Nova region, in BH, murdered at the age of 10. Everyone defines her as a sweet, cheerful and sociable girl.

Between conversations with residents of the Mantiqueira neighborhood, the Record TV Minas gathered information that shows that she was a child aware of the poverty condition in which the family lived, but she did not lose her joy. The feeling was always one of gratitude for the help she received, says Géssica de Jesus, a clerk at the bakery where Barbara bought bread before disappearing.















“One day, Bárbara came to buy bread and wanted to take salami, but she didn’t have the cheaper brand. She said that the money wouldn’t be enough to buy it. So I bought her the breads and salami and she told me : Auntie, one day I’ll pay you”, she remembers. “Even when she didn’t come to buy bread, she stopped by to give us a hug”, recalls the attendant.

A family friend, who preferred not to be identified, says that Barbara dreamed of becoming a hairdresser. The girl even asked the woman, who owns a beauty salon, to teach her the craft. The colleague promised to pass on all the knowledge when Barbara was older.

A neighbor, who also declined to be identified, reports the general perception of the girl’s profile. “Bárbara was a very happy girl. She was always playing, dancing or singing. From here at home we listened to her sing. She asked us to take her to church and liked to be there”, says the resident.



understand the case

The investigation into the case is still ongoing. Barbara disappeared last Sunday afternoon (31) after going to the bakery to buy bread. The body of the minor was found on Tuesday (2) in a thicket, behind a football field, in the Águia Branca neighborhood, in Justinópolis, Ribeirão das Neves District. The neighborhood is next to the family. The place is less than 500 meters from the house where the girl lived.

The report of the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) indicated that she was asphyxiated. Her body was found gagged and her hands tied. She only wore the Atlético-MG shirt she had left home with. The girl was without her shorts and underwear.















One suspect was arrested, but was released after providing clarification. It was Paulo Sérgio, 50 years old, resident of the region. Security circuits filmed the man next to Barbara walking through the streets after she left the bakery. One of the recordings leaves the answer that the girl was talking to him.

According to the victim’s family, a bag of bread similar to Barbara’s was found at the suspect’s house. The police released him for lack of evidence. Paulo Sérgio even collected genetic material for an expert examination that will indicate whether he was related to the crime. This Wednesday (3), Paulo Sergio was found dead at her aunt’s house, in the Cachoeira neighborhood, in the northeast region of Belo Horizonte. It is suspected that he hanged himself.