Gas car explodes during refueling in West Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

A gas vehicle exploded when it was being fueled this Friday morning (5), at a gas station in Paciência, in the West Zone of Rio.

The incident took place on Estrada Santa Eugenia, at number 1948.

Until the last update of this report, there were no reports of injuries.

Vehicles with CNG: see tips to avoid accident risks

1 of 2 A car explodes at a gas station in Paciência, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction A car explodes at a gas station in Paciência, Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Reproduction

2 of 2 A car explodes at a gas station in Paciência, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction A car explodes at a gas station in Paciência, Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Reproduction

Friday’s explosion is the second incident in just over a week.

On Tuesday of last week (26), a CNG car also ended up detonated. The driver, Mário Magalhães da Penha, 67, died the following day.

Mário had just opened the trunk of the car when the vehicle, which was being fueled with CNG at that moment, exploded. The accident took place at a gas station on Rua 24 de Maio.

The car and the cover over the gas station’s fuel pumps were destroyed. No attendants were injured.

Workers at the gas station said the explosion occurred in the vehicle’s gas cylinder, which they said was in a poor state of repair, rusting.