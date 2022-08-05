Geisy Arruda zooms in on intimate brand and heats up the weather

Geisy Arruda is a true expert in the art of attracting the attention of fans with her beautiful publications. And this week was no different! Through twitterthe muse shared a video in which appears showing her intimate markmaking the climate even hotter on social media.

In the daring record, Geisy appears in front of the mirror, wearing a white lacy bra and an open coat. While showing off, she gave her pants a little lower, to show in more detail the result of her tanning. Abused, the beauty also excited to give a “zoom” in the region of the butt.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Bunned Muse”

In the post’s comments, fans and admirers of Geisy Arruda were euphoric and left many compliments and exciting messages for her. “It was magnificent, woman”, said a boy. “Turn it down a little more”asked a fan. “Bunned Muse”wrote an admirer. “Beautiful body, spectacular mark”highlighted another netizen.

Geisy Arruda and her daring fetishes

Recently, Geisy Arruda opened up about her preferences when it came to sex. The influencer declared that she takes pleasure in dominating the man, but she also likes to be submissive.

“I like to be domineering and submissive. I can either satisfy myself in causing pain or feel the pain. Between ropes and whips, I have a new world to discover”revealed Geisy.

SEE MORE: Geisy Arruda stars in a new sensual essay and admits: “I was excited about myself”