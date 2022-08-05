Gerdau: at its best, but pricing in the worst

× Photo: Disclosure

Gerdau (photo) reported another great result for the second quarter of 2022: profit of R$ 4.3 billion, a number 100% above what the market expected last year for this quarter. Even having been surprised, the market remains resistant to changing its mind.

The steel company, which has long steel as one of its main products, has had a strong cash flow and has been very pragmatic with the allocation of these resources. We can see this in two ways. The first one is the reduction of its net debt, which fell from R$ 10.2 billion to R$ 4.7 billion in a period of 12 months.

The second strand has been the distribution of dividends and share buybacks. In dividends, the company pays the shareholder an amount of R$ 6 billion, which currently represents an income in the form of dividends of 15% in the year. In share buybacks, the amount reached approximately R$ 415 million.

For this, Gerdau had a cash generation of around R$13.5 billion, representing around 34% of its current market value — far above the average for companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange.

But why does this happen?

This is because of market expectations. A year ago, for example, the average analyst expected a profit of R$ 2 billion for the company in the second quarter of this year. Yes, the average expectation was 100% wrong and, as we said before, the profit was R$ 4 billion.

And it’s exactly the same thing the market average is doing now, projecting a 50% drop in company profits for the second quarter of 2023.

What can we draw from this scenario?

the first is that we should not fear the market or believe lightly in its projectionsbecause, as we can see, these projections can often be wrong.

The second, specifically about Gerdau, is that we see a company that has a low level of indebtedness and a return of 34% in the year, and this return can be mainly distributed in dividends.

Already the market estimates, somewhat pessimistic, account for a return of 15%, which is still very high. In other words, the Gerdau shareholder should benefit above average in any scenario.

What I believe is that the company’s return should be something in between. So, neither too hot nor too cold: I estimate something like 20% to 25% return for Gerdau, and this could be, to a large extent, via dividends.

Thus, we have a company with a long history of management, currently with austere policies and expected returns that seem to be twice what the Ibovespa usually delivers to investors.

And, if you want to know which are the best stocks to invest in, Click here to know the Alpha Actions series, from the analysis house Inv.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

More news