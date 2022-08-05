Gil do Vigor presents his mansion in the USA and surprises even Ana Maria Braga: “It’s a palace”

“I heard that the house is next to a golf course,” said the presenter, who showed aerial images of the property.

Gil do Vigor presents his mansion in the USA and surprises even Ana Maria Braga. Images: Reproduction/Official Instagram of the ex-BBB.
Former BBB and economist Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, took advantage of the presentation of his painting “Tá Lascado” on the program “Mais Você”, TV Globo, this Thursday morning (4), to show his house in United States. In fact, more than a house. It’s a mansion! So much so that even the attraction’s commander, Ana Maria Braga, was surprised by the size of the property.

Gil talked to Ana Maria live and showed images of the place where he is living: “Do you remember that little room when you got there? Of course you do! You shared a room”, commented the presenter when referring to the facilities where the former BBB accommodated when he went to California to start his doctorate in economics. “Now he’s living well, this house has nothing to do with the little room”, pointed out the blonde.

And the presenter continued to make her observations about the property: “I heard that the house is next to a golf course”, said Ana Maria as she showed a video of the vigorous practicing the sport. “It’s very chic,” added Gil. “In the mouth of the hole”, she joked, which in the sequence presented aerial images of the mansion.

“Think of a big house. It’s not a house, it’s a palace. People from heaven, you can get lost! There are more than 380 square meters, a quiet place, just imagine”, the presenter was delighted, who questioned: “Can you get lost?”. “It’s worse than that! But I feel peace inside, the house is lit up, it’s my little house. I don’t have to worry about talking loudly, I’m in my corner, whoever I want will enter. There’s a little place for me to rejoice. perfect”, declared the former BBB.

