God of War (PS2) has a fan-made remake in Unreal Engine 5

The first God of War, released in March 2005 for PS2, is one of the biggest names in the sixth generation of consoles. The classic has yet to receive the attention it deserves from Santa Monica in a remake, but some fans out there are already imagining what a version powered by Unreal Engine 5 would look like.

The content in question was published on YouTube last Monday (01) by the “TeaserPlay” channel and shows several stages of the game produced in UE 5 – and the improvements are to fill the eyes of the most nostalgic fans. The low resolution pixels of the PS2 version now make room for a much more defined design. Check out:

In this version of God of War it is possible to see the pantheon completely reimagined with the power of the Epic Games engine, with graphics worthy of a new generation, optimized textures and, of course, a new Kratos – who also appears in the third-person perspective. . Can you imagine how the remake would look with modernized gameplay?

You can copy, but not the same: God of War clone arrives on Xbox

Recently a bizarre copy of 2018’s God of War has hit the Xbox store. “War Gods Zeus of Child” is fully focused on the extermination of endless hordes of monsters and other adversaries. Check out the “tribute”!