Good morning, Veronica | Read the Netflix Season 2 Review

Good morning, Veronica had two trump cards in its first season, airing in 2020, and they went by the names of Camila Morgado and Eduardo Moscovis. Whenever the series’ dialogues bumped into the artificial, or the plot solutions proved too easy, the two actors entered the scene to increase not only the suspense but also the dramatic dimension of the entire procedure. Their portrayal of domestic violence was the potent and real foundation upon which the series could add macabre detail and entangle the viewer in its tightly knit detective story.

The problem, of course, is that the two left the scene in a very definitive (and violent) way at the end of the season. Two years later, therefore, Good morning, Veronica return to Netflix with a mission to prove itself a worthy work of television even without the two forces of nature that carried it so fully until the final stretch in the first year – and, right away, the series makes some decisions that show that it followed the path right for that.

The first is to decrease the episode count, from eight of the first season to six of this second. The more compact format eliminates from the equation that “belly” that many series, especially on Netflix, tend to have: there is no moment when Good morning, Veronica she is forced to walk in circles, and therefore there is no breathing space to observe the characters in static situations, in which only the quality of the performances or dialogues, even, would be able to keep the spectator engaged.

In constant motion, the second year of Good morning, Veronica makes it easier to overlook some of its more obvious shortcomings. When our protagonist enters the office of the great villain of the time, the missionary Matias Carneiro (Reynaldo Gianecchini), and doesn’t encounter a single door, drawer, or locked cabinet along the way, the series moves quickly to show the consequences of her findings, or cuts efficiently to some more dramatically well-resolved corner of the story – typically, to the suffocating interactions between Matias , his wife Gisele (Camila Márdila) and his daughter Angela (klara brown).

Credit where it’s due, by the way: the creators Raphael Montes and Ilana Casoy, along with their team of writers, hit the nail on the head in the uncomfortable construction of this family dynamic. The feeling of misfit is there from the beginning, but the text of Good morning, Veronica cleverly uses interactions and situations that would be considered perfectly normal to build it. In addition to an exposition of the mechanisms of abuse, therefore, the second season of Good morning, Veronica cleverly doubles as a revelation of the traditionalist roots from which this violence springs.

By showing that sexual and psychological abuse can be embedded in the very morphology of what we understand as family, the series seems to want to advocate for the construction of a different family model, not necessarily distinct in its constitution (that is, in the individuals who are part of it), but certainly distinct in the dynamics of power and the rhetoric of relationships. Hence the more solid immersion in Veronica’s family (Taina Müller) and Paul (César Mello), who learns to survive – albeit fractured by the events of year one – based on honesty and also, of course, on welcoming differences.

The contrast between the way Matias deals with Ângela’s homosexuality and the way Veronica deals with Rafa’s homosexuality (Dj Amorim) is the most obvious, most deeply sewn example of this rhetoric, but Good morning, Veronica inserts many points of contradiction between the two family units, their values, their realities and the nature of the people around them. In the end, this is the most pronounced difference between the first season of the series and this second: despite a charismatic Gianecchini and a Camila Márdila committed to the emotional complexity of her role, it is not the quality of the actors that the series relies on. .

Rather, it is the emotional intelligence and social awareness of Good morning, Veronica that keep the viewer glued to the screen.