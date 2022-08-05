Goulart explains how he prefers to play and will reinforce the needy sector



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Ricardo Goulart arrives at Bahia as the biggest signing of the season. After opting for the rescission of the contract with Santos, for having felt misused, the player meets the coach with whom he had national prominence for the first time and who knows his way of playing.

It was with Enderson Moreira that the attacking midfielder won the 2012 Series B, with Goiás. In fact, that year there were 25 goals scored, acting as an attacking midfielder behind the striker Walter – in his best form.

In the following years, he also played as an attacking midfielder for Cruzeiro, always with a striker in front of him, also gaining prominence.

Upon returning to Brazil, in 2022, Ricardo Goulart reported that his failure at Santos happened because he was not used in the position he prefers.

“The scenario that took place a few months ago, I had a frank conversation like I had with all the professionals I worked with, always putting and respecting the coach’s opinion. Unfortunately, he (Fabián Bustos, ex-Santos coach) didn’t respect my style of play, he didn’t respect my history, he wanted to put and not respect my strong signing that was in the season with Santos. It was a frank conversation, I explained that I play as a midfielder behind the striker. Due to his style of play, he doesn’t choose midfielder. It ended up harming my football, there is no opportunity for a sequel. And it didn’t happen there.”

Goulart reinforces sector lacking options

The tricolor reinforcement arrives to compete for a spot in a position that has been having Daniel as the absolute starter since the beginning of the season.

Lucas Mugni started his career as a “number 10”, but at Bahia he never played in that position, always taking turns between the winger or second midfielder.

Thus, Daniel’s reserves had been Gregory and Warley – the latter who acted as a starter twice in the absence of shirt 10 and was substituted in both times at halftime.

It was like that against Nautico. Warley started as a starter, but he didn’t like it. In the second stage, Enderson bet on a formation with two wingers and two forwards, without a midfielder of origin.

In Bahia’s squad, Goulart offers the coach a more aggressive option, being a midfielder who steps into the penalty area to finish more times than Daniel, also offering an additional alternative in the air game.