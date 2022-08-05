– Government sanctions Nursing Salary Floor Federal Nursing Council

The missing signature has been given. In a ceremony held at Palácio do Planalto this Thursday afternoon (4), the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that establishes the national level of Nursing throughout the national territory. However, the government decided to veto the device that guaranteed the automatic annual adjustment of values ​​based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to the enacted text, the minimum remuneration for nurses should be set at R$ 4,750.00, 70% of this amount for technicians and 50% for assistants and midwives. Salary floors should be applied by all sectors until the beginning of the next financial year.

“This achievement will go down in history as the result of an unprecedented mobilization. The Brazilian Nursing movement for rights is an example for health workers around the world. From now on, we have a constitutional provision that will allow us to fight to eradicate miserable wages and, thus, establish dignified living and working conditions for professionals who make the health system work. Let’s keep the mobilization, to overturn the veto to the device that guarantees the readjustment by the INPC in Congress”, declared the president of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), Betânia Santos.

During the ceremony, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) praised the qualities of the category and made references to the invaluable work provided by Nursing to the country. “At the moment when the population needed it most, you answered the call. So this is fair recognition of the role you guys play,” he said.

The law enters into force upon publication in the Official Gazette of the Union. Individual agreements and collective agreements, contracts and conventions signed by the private sector must respect the salary floor of the category, being considered illegal and unlawful to disregard or suppress them. Under the terms of Constitutional Amendment n.º 124, the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities will have until the end of the current financial year to adjust the remuneration and the respective career plans.

The original bill was presented by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), who celebrated the sanction of the proposal by the government. “I proposed the creation of the floor on May 12, 2020, for a very simple reason: it is International Nursing Day. With these professionals, I learned the meaning of the word empathy. I learned to put myself in someone else’s shoes. Now, let’s bring this constitutional premise to life. We are going to fight for a more solidary, fair and egalitarian society”, stressed the parliamentarian.

At a time when the country is divided and polarized, the votes on the Nursing floor were marked as a moment of rare understanding and agreement between the different political aspects that cohabit the National Congress. In the Senate, the proposal was unanimously approved and in the Chamber, 97.3% of the deputies and deputies voted in favor of the matter.

“We managed to align all the representative entities of the category at the national level and, from this union around a common project, we won the support of all political spectrums, from the base and the opposition. In a short space of time, we reached the approval of a bill and a constitutional amendment. Therefore, I believe that we have the strength to overturn the veto on the readjustment index”, says federal councilor Daniel Menezes, Cofen representative at the National Nursing Forum.

The maintenance of remunerations above the level in force before the Law that establishes it is ensured, regardless of the working day for which the professional was hired or hired. In other words, no worker can suffer a salary reduction according to the floor, which only serves to establish the minimum that each one must receive. “Since the creation of the SUS, which enshrines universal access to health, Nursing has been fundamental. On the occasion of the pandemic, it is said that we discovered the role of Nursing. But the truth is that we know that it has always been an essential category”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

In social networks and on the streets, Brazilian Nursing remains mobilized and engaged, as there is also another right at the center of the political debate. “Practically all health categories have working hours of less than 44 hours a week, except for Nursing. There is abundant scientific evidence showing that it is necessary to reduce the working hours of the category to 30 hours per week, in addition to guaranteeing a decent rest for these workers. Therefore, our fight for professional dignity continues”, concludes Betânia Santos.

