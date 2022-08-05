Grupo Líder buys Nazaré for BRL 165 million, reveals Mauro Bonna

The dispute took a long time and was intense. After all, it was about defining the future of one of the largest supermarket chains in Belém: Nazaré. The result of the negotiations, fortunately, came to an end this Thursday (4), as announced by columnist Mauro Bonna.

Since last week, Bonna already signaled that Nazaré was in the sights of large companies for their later absorption in the market. Last Sunday, the columnist stated that Grupo Líder was back in the negotiations on its third attempt.

The group’s negotiation consisted of incorporating the four stores of Supermercado Nazaréwhich, until then, had a turnover of R$ 30 million/month, but which had accumulated a debt of R$ 140 million.

This Thursday (4), the hammer was struck and the deal was closed: “Grupo Líder bought today the four stores and the Distribution Center of Supermercado Nazaré. The value was around R$ 165 million in five soft annual installments”, he announced on social media.

