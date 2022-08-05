Guedes confirms that he can maintain Aid of R$ 600 in 2023

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke for the first time about the possibility of maintaining the value of Auxílio Brasil at around R$ 600. During an event for Xp Investimentos in São Paulo, the head of the economic portfolio recognized that there is a possibility to maintain the benefit at this level in 2023.

“Is it possible to give an allowance of 600? Or readjust the Income Tax table? The answer is already in tax reform”, said the Minister at the event. The Income Tax Reform is something that Guedes has been advocating since last year. However, he never managed to get the National Congress to vote on the matter.

In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has given some interviews about the value of Auxílio Brasil. He said he intends to keep the R$600 deposit also for the year 2023, and indicated that he had already talked to Guedes about the matter. More recently, he said that the maintenance of the balance also depends on the National Congress.

Officially, the Benefits PEC was already approved by the National Congress in July. Among other points, the text states that the boosted payments of Auxílio Brasil should only last until the end of this year. As of January 2023, the benefit would return to its regular format, with releases of R$400 per family.

In addition to Bolsonaro and his Minister of Economy, some pre-candidates for the post of president also said that they will be able to keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at around R$ 600. This is the case, for example, of former President Lula (PT) . In a speech, he said that he intends to maintain the level and change the name of the program to Bolsa Família, once again.

PEC definition

In a recent interview, President Jair Bolsonaro said he can keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at around R$ 600, as long as the National Congress approves a new PEC on the subject. The new document would open up even more space in the budget.

The proposal is already controversial long before it is detailed. Members of the so-called financial sector believe that maintaining the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 may end up harming the situation of public accounts in the country.

The criticisms already existed in the approval of the Benefits PEC. Right-wing opponents said the text approved by the National Congress could help collapse public accounts, with even a temporary increase in Auxílio Brasil.

Records in Aid Brazil

This August, Auxílio Brasil from the Federal Government should break the record of active users in the program. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, just over 20 million beneficiaries will be able to receive it.

The previous record for the social program was recorded precisely this last month of July, when about 18.7 million people received the benefit. Below you can check the payment dates for this month of August:

August 9: Users with final NIS 1

August 10: Users with final NIS 2

August 11: Users with NIS End 3

August 12: Users with final NIS 4

August 15: Users with final NIS 5

August 16: Users with final NIS 6

August 17: Users with final NIS 7

August 18: Users with final NIS 8

August 19: Users with final NIS 9

August 22: Users with final NIS 0