Gusttavo Lima’s necklace torn off during the show is returned by a fan

posted on 08/03/2022 23:13



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @karolsampaioks)

Presenter Karol Sampaio used social networks this Tuesday (2/8) to tell that the fan who ripped the necklace off Gusttavo Lima’s neck during a show in Picos, Piauí, last weekend, returned the accessory.

In a series of posts on Instagram stories, Karol Sampaio said that the fan, who did not have her identity revealed, looked for her to help with the return

The young woman handed the necklace to Karol, who registered the delivery for a representative of the producer. 4 Hands Entertainmentorganizer of the event where the episode took place.

“I arrived here at 4 hands and I’m already delivering the blessed necklace to Gusttavo Lima’s team. Case closed, ready closed,” she said.

Karol Sampaio also said that, regardless of the value of the accessory, the important thing was to have helped the fan to redeem herself.





“I delivered the necklace. If it has any affective value for him, we don’t know. The important thing was that we managed to help the girl deliver it, because she didn’t want to deliver it, because she wasn’t feeling well with that necklace and all the situation. The important thing is that, we do good regardless of the situation”, he added.

She even shared the conversation she had with the fan, in which she explains what happened.

“When he came down and everyone started pulling him, I also went to try to grab and hold him. That’s when the necklace in my hand came. At that time I got very nervous and it fell out of my hand (the necklace). At that time I said ‘sorry’. He was looking at me at that time, because he saw that something had come out of his body”, recalled the young woman.

Watch the moment:



