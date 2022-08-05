Half of homeless Brazilians are not registered with CadÚnico and cannot access benefits | National Journal

Ana Rocha da Silva really wants to be registered in CadÚnico. Only those registered can have access to social benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil and Benefício de Prestação Continuada.

“Today, my son and daughter are helping me, because since the pandemic I have been unemployed. I can’t get a job because I’m already 62,” she says.

Nereu Fialho Carvalho also tries to register, but he still hasn’t been able to because of the queues.

“This is the 14th time I’ve come to get it, but whenever I arrive in the morning or at night, there’s already a long line and passwords are limited”, he complains.

Without CadÚnico, millions of Brazilians do not exist for the government. These are people in vulnerable situations who do not appear in the statistics because they are not in the government’s Single Registry and, therefore, cannot be served by public policies. And this for several reasons: among them, the lack of documents, which mainly affects the homeless population.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies with the Homeless Population at the Federal University of Minas Gerais showed that, at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, three out of ten homeless people were outside CadÚnico. In December last year, the situation got even worse: five out of ten homeless people were not registered in the registry.

And the number of municipalities that register these residents has decreased. In 2020, there were 3,435 municipalities. Last year, there were 2,055 municipalities.

“Both the federal and state governments have not coordinated, monitored, and evaluated this very important public policy. They weren’t done before and we saw serious problems; and they didn’t do it during the pandemic and they still don’t do it. Municipal governments, on the other hand, need to make more efforts, they need to organize themselves in a better way, put more people on the streets, precisely to meet these vulnerable populations that we have in our cities”, says André Dias, from POLOS. -UFMG

Helena Messias dos Santos Pereira spent ten years on the streets, and for two months she has been in a rehabilitation center in the Federal District, but remains without any documents.

“You are sorely missed, really missed. Because without documents we are nothing, right? It’s nothing,” she laments.

AND only with updated numbers of those who live on the streets, of those who cannot be served, will the government be able to manage its public policies.