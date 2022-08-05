“Have a try, the fine is…”; Braz does not forgive vascaíno and receives ‘plus’ from Flamengo star in ironic post on the web

Flamengo

Mengão’s football vice used irony to counter a rival’s comment about the success of one of the stars of Brazilian football today

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF - Marcos Braz has not forgiven Vasco who wants Arrascaeta out of Brazilian football
Last Tuesday (2), the Flamengo opened an advantage in the duel against Corinthians for Libertadores. Even playing at Neo Química Arena, Mais Querido did not take notice of the rival and applied 2 to 0 in training rhythm. Who initiated the red-black victory was arrascaeta, with a beautiful goal that silenced the Corinthians arena. And it’s not today that the Uruguayan draws sighs even from his opponents.

Last year, clubs in Europe and also in the Arab world probed the situation of shirt 14, who renewed his contract at Flamengo until the end of 2026. Today, Arrascaeta receives one of the highest salaries in Brazilian football, above R$ 1 million per month. It was the tactic that Mengão’s management adopted to protect its star player from external harassment.

And the rivals don’t stop trying to “zicar” the Uruguayan’s luck. This Thursday (4), a post by a Vasco alumni generated a response from Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s vice president of Football, on Twitter. The red-black leader replied “Have a try, the fine is small”.

Check out!

Those interested in Arrascaeta will have to pay 40 million euros (R$ 213.3 million at the current price) to remove the midfielder from Flamengo. The ace himself interacted with good humor in the post with a “There he”.

In Bahia, the term is used to ward off anything bad that is desired for the person, that is, Arrascaeta implied that he is far from wanting to leave Mengão. There are 11 goals and 14 assists by the red-black midfielder in a total of 38 games this season.

