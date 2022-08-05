HBO Max Removes Original Movies, Including The Witches’ Convention

At least six original productions HBO Max/Warner were removed from the streaming platform’s catalog in recent days, as pointed out by Variety and verified by Omelet. The list includes productions starring Anne HathawayMelissa McCarthy and Seth Rogen.

Our Dreams from Mars, romantic science fiction starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, is the most recent debut production to be removed from streaming. The film premiered on March 31 of this year on HBO Max.

The other titles are: superintelligence, comedy with Melissa McCarthy; witches’ convention, 2020 remake directed by Robert Zemeckis (the original 1990 film remains in the catalogue); An American Cucumber, comedy with Seth Rogen; Lockdown, production made during the pandemic isolation period, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway; and Charm City Kings, indie drama from Angel Manuel Soto.

Sought after by Omelete, HBO Max confirmed and commented on the decision: “In preparation for the eventual unification of HBO Max and Discovery+ programming on one platform, we are constantly evaluating our offering to our consumers, and part of that process includes removing selected content.”.

The removal of the films was not announced by HBO Max on any of its channels or social networks – as, for example, was done with the withdrawal of the franchise. Harry Potter of the catalog, in the North American territory (the change is not valid here in Brazil).

