HBO Max will become another service in 2023

After much speculation and controversy, it was announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ will team up to form a new streaming platform in 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the fusion between the streams will take place between June and September in the United States, a period corresponding to the summer in the northern hemisphere. The other regions, such as Brazil, will follow with the change soon after.

publicity

This will mark the end of HBO Max, a streaming service created in mid-2020, and which arrived in Brazil a year later, with the mission of competing with platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, with a catalog made up of titles from HBO, Warner bros. and other WarnerMedia brands such as Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, as well as original content such as “Pacificador”, “Nossa Bandeira é a Morte” and “Hacks”.

On the other hand, Discovery+ debuted in the United States in early 2021, arriving in Brazil months later, as the home of exclusive programs on the Discovery channel network.

The merger between the two streaming services has been public knowledge since March of this year, but the plans were not yet well defined, and there was no date to happen.

Read more:

We now have a more definite plan for how this will happen. According to The Wrap, during the budget meeting that took place this Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will arrive first in the United States, between June and September 2023, and will be followed by Latin America, where it will arrive between September and December 2023. Finally, the service arrives in other markets around the world. world in 2024.

“The unparalleled depth and breadth of content from Warner Bros. Discovery gives us the opportunity to offer something for everyone,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global and Interactive Streaming, on the Warner Bros. Discovery (via The Wrap). “Providing consumers with a variety of entertainment options will maximize our reach and financial returns.”

So far, the name of the new streaming service that will bring together HBO Max and Discovery+ has not been announced, nor an exact date, prices and plans or how the migration of users from the two services to the new one will work.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!