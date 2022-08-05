Honda HR-V from R$149,900 is competitive with VW T-Cross







New Honda HR-V EXL Sensing Photo: Honda / Publicity

The new Honda HR-V debuts in the Brazilian market willing to attack the leader of the B-SUV category, the Volkswagen T-Cross. The two compact utilities have practically the same price in the range of R$ 149/150 thousand. The aspirated HR-V EXL 1.5 costs BRL 149,900; the T-Cross Comfortline 1.0 turbo costs BRL 149,020. Difference of R$ 80.

Analyzing the main technical characteristics of the two cars, we notice that the new Honda HR-V is very competitive in its intermediate version against the intermediate T-Cross. It is worth mentioning that in this analysis we did not take into account drivability, as it has not yet been possible to evaluate the new HR-V on a day-to-day basis.

The Honda HR-V has grown and measures 4.33 m. It is therefore 13 cm larger than the Volkswagen T-Cross. It is also slightly larger in width (3mm) and height (2mm), but loses out in wheelbase (2.61m versus 2.65m). This means that the two cars have the same level of comfort and the T-Cross has a slight advantage in the trunk (373 liters against 354).





New Honda HR-V 1.5 EXL Sensing Photo: Honda / Publicity

The Volkswagen is also slightly higher from the ground – it is 19.1 cm versus 18.5 cm. The fight between the two SUVs can be good. The advantage of the Honda HR-V is only clear in the offer of some equipment, as we will see later.

Honda didn’t want to join the turbo engine fad. For this reason, the new HR-V replaced the 1.8-liter 140-hp engine with the 126-hp flex-aspirated 1.5-liter engine (both with gasoline and ethanol) that debuted in the new generation of the Civic. The VW T-Cross uses the renowned 1.0-litre turbo engine with 116 hp on gasoline and 128 hp on ethanol. That is: it loses in performance with gasoline, but gains with ethanol.

An important item of these engines is the torque, much better than the Volkswagen SUV: 200 Nm against 155 Nm. This represents, in theory, faster responses at low revs, which makes the car more agile in sprints and speed pick-ups. So much so that the T-Cross is almost 1 second faster to go from 0 to 100 km/h. It takes 10.4 seconds against the HR-V’s 11.2 seconds. It also gains in top speed: 184 km/h against 175.





Volkswagen T-Cross Highline Photo: VW / Publicity

Because of the power difference, the Honda HR-V is more economical with ethanol and the VW T-Cross is more economical with gasoline. See the numbers in the table below and draw your conclusions, depending on the fuel you use most in your day-to-day and/or travel.

CYCLE HR-V EXL 1.5 T-CROSS 1.0T city ​​gasoline 12.7 km/l 12.0 km/l road gasoline 13.9 km/l 14.4 km/l ethanol city 8.8 km/l 8.3 km/l road ethanol 9.8 km/l 10.0 km/l

It is in the offer of equipment that Honda has played hard. The new HR-V EXL has several important standard items that differentiate it from the VW T-Cross Comfortline, such as LED headlights, high beam assistant, automatic descent control, blind spot alert, lane change alert, Lane stay, rear seat armrest, leather seats, Auto Hold, roof safety straps and electronic parking brake.

The T-Cross has some of these items as optional and differs, in the standard package, by just three items: front parking sensor, driver fatigue alert and induction cell phone charger. As Honda has improved a lot in terms of multimedia, we can consider a tie in this important item.

The Honda HR-V has another 1.5-litre aspirated flex version, also with the Sensing safety package, the EX, which costs R$142,500. The Volkswagen T-Cross has two more versions below: Sense for R$111,310 and 200 TSI for R$132,390. Above is the T-Cross Highline, which costs R$ 158,830 – and it is also this car that Honda intends to attack with its two aspirated versions.