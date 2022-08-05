“Hope…”; Lisca goes public and makes bold projection to Santos for the final stretch of the season

Coach believes that the club can evolve a lot in this final stretch of the season and reach the goal proposed by him and president Andrés Rueda

After drawing 2-2 with Fluminense, in the debut of coach Lisca Doido, Santos is already focused on the duel next Monday (8), against Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, in a match that will mark the end of the 21st Brasileirão round. With 18 games to go until the end of the season, Alvinegro has a mission to accomplish in the national tournament: to seek at least one spot in next year’s Pré-Libertadores.

In a press conference, coach Lisca Doido exposed a conversation he had with the entire squad in recent days and gave a mission to the athletes. Take the Fish to the next Libertadores de América. Who endorsed the choir was president Andrés Rueda, who admitted that he is looking for reinforcements, but made a point of emphasizing that the cast is very good and competitive.

“It was passed on to the players that we have team and group quality. We’re working. We will improve a lot and I hope we can score away from home because our goal is to be at least among the top eight and seek a spot in Libertadores or pre-Libertadores”, highlighted the Santos coach.

Although eighth place is not a classification that guarantees that the Club will go to Libertadores, Lisca believes that, like last year, finishing in that position will indeed compete in the Pré-Libertadores, once the Santos commander believes that Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético are favorites to win the continental tournament and the Copa do Brasil, which will open two more spots for the most coveted competition in South America.

“Last year there were eight vacancies, maybe this year there won’t be. It’s just being champion of America and South America. And from what I see, he’s painting Brazilian again. Our supremacy in America is very great”, pointed Lisca. At the moment, Alvinegro is in 9th place with 27 points in 20 games and is 3 points behind 8th place RB Bragantino.