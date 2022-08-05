How much profit did you receive from the FGTS? See how to consult by cell phone

More than BRL 13 billion in FGTS profit (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) were distributed among 106,700 workers across the country. Caixa Econômica Federal credited part of this amount to the account of those who had a balance in the linked accounts until December 31, 2021.

The withdrawal of resources follows the rules provided for in the legislation and the citizen will not be able to withdraw the money without being within them. Possibilities include unfair dismissal, home ownership, retirement and others.

How to calculate FGTS profit?

The distribution made by Caixa considered the index of 0.02748761. The amount paid depends on the balance available in the linked accounts at the end of last year. In other words, the more balance he had, the more profit the worker received.

Therefore, the transfer was R$ 2.75 for every R$ 100. Those who had R$ 2 thousand in their accounts, for example, received R$ 54.98 in FGTS profit.

How to consult the values?

The consultation of deposited amounts and other information is available on the FGTS website or application, or at Caixa’s bank branches. On the internet, just access the chosen tool, login with CPF and password and choose the option “FGTS Statement”.

