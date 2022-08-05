how to calculate how much i will earn forever

Where should you invest your money to earn a lifetime income? Detail: the reader who sent the question already has R$ 1.2 million invested. The question was answered by in Papo com Especialist, a live program from UOLby financial planner Vivian Rodrigues.
She says that it is necessary to consider a real interest rate (above inflation) to have monthly withdrawals without losing purchasing power.
“This amount that will be withdrawn per month needs to be readjusted according to inflation”, says she, who made simulations of two scenarios.
Consider a real interest rate of 4% per year
For the calculation, Vivian says that the real interest rate (above inflation) to be considered must be 4% per year. That is, if inflation is 7%, the investment must have a minimum return of 11%, for example. So, the simulations in two scenarios looked like this:
Without touching the main capital
- Equity value achieved: BRL 1.2 million
- Annual real interest rate: 4%
- Actual projected monthly income: BRL 3,928
This amount would be your actual monthly income. It’s your passive income, without touching your core capital. That is, you don’t lose money either with withdrawals or inflation.
To make this account for any amount of income, just multiply the desired monthly income by 300. Here’s how to make this account.
Moving in the main capital
In another simulation, Vivian considered the possibility of a monthly withdrawal without worrying about maintaining her core capital.
- Current equity: BRL 1.2 million
- Desired equity at the end: BRL 150,000 (Vivian considered this amount as a safety reserve)
- Current age: 65 years old
- Final age: 100 years
- Annual real interest rate: 4%
- Possible monthly withdrawal: BRL 5,428
“When you use this main capital, you can get a higher value, because the money will run out at some point”, says the planner.
Purchasing power guaranteed in both scenarios
According to her, her purchasing power will be guaranteed in both scenarios. “But in one scenario, at the time of death you will still have R$1.2 million in the account. In another scenario, your principal capital will go down or even to zero,” she says.
