How to identify monkeypox skin lesions

As cases of monkeypox increase in the world, it is necessary to know how to identify the signs and symptoms. The most characteristic of the disease is the appearance of skin lesions in different parts of the body. In the current outbreak, it has been common for these rashes to be located in the genital region, without spreading to other regions.

These lesions usually begin to appear one to two weeks after exposure to the virus and disappear within two to four weeks. They are very contagious during the first 7 to 10 days. The period of transmission of the disease ends when the crusts of the lesions disappear.

Credit: CDC Lesions can appear in different regions of the body

Before the current outbreak, monkeypox symptoms usually started with fever, headache, back pain and lethargy lasting one to two days, explained Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat at the World Health Organization (WHO). .

Now, what is observed is that lesions can appear even before any symptoms.

A recent study in the journal BMJ found that nearly half of the 197 participants, all of whom tested positive for monkeypox, had lesions on the skin or mucous membranes as their only symptom, or their systemic symptoms, such as fever, appeared after the lesions.

The study authors also noted the “predilection” of the lesions to the genital and anal areas, as well as in and around the mouth and throat. In addition, some patients had solitary lesions that did not spread.

How do injuries evolve?

The rash starts as a red discoloration on the skin. This phase also lasts for one to two days.

Next comes what are known as papules, when the rash becomes raised on the skin instead of flat. This also lasts for one to two days.

Next comes the vesicle or blister phase, when the lesions are raised and filled with clear fluid, usually starting on the fourth or fifth day of symptoms and lasting another one to two days.

Credit: Reproduction / UKHSA Evolution of monkeypox lesions

The vesicles are followed by pustules, when the blisters fill with a whitish fluid that looks like pus, usually around the sixth or seventh day of symptoms.

According to the CDC, these pustules are usually “firm to the touch” and last another five to seven days. The BMJ study of symptoms of the current monkeypox outbreak noted that some participants’ lesions did not become pustular or ulcerated.

After about two weeks of symptoms, the lesions begin to crust over, which last another week before falling off. Scarring and skin discoloration may persist after the scabs are gone, but the person is no longer contagious.

Credit: Reproduction/CDC The lesions dry until they form crusts

It is important that anyone who develops a new, unexplained rash on any part of the body, regardless of other symptoms, seeks medical attention and avoid contact with others.

Situation in the world

Worldwide, more than 25,000 cases have been reported in 76 countries where the virus, which is endemic to Central and West Africa, is not normally found.

So far in the current outbreak, 10 people have died, according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. Four of the deaths occurred in countries where the virus is not normally found: Brazil, India and Spain. About 10% of cases required hospitalization to manage pain from injuries caused by the virus, according to the WHO director-general at a press conference last week.