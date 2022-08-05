How to measure the speed of your cell phone’s 5G signal. Did it really change?

There are already five Brazilian cities with free 5G signal and, by the end of September, all capitals should receive the technology that allows connection speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G.

This means a connection at the rate of gigabits per second, which will make it possible, for example, to download a movie in less than a minute.

But how do you know if your cell phone has already accelerated your online performance? Currently, there are applications and platforms that test the speed of the internet and verify that the telephone company is actually delivering the contracted package.

tilt separated some quick and easy ways to measure internet speed on your mobile.

My connection

In partnership with the company My Connection, tilt provides a specific platform for the service:

Click on this link; When opening the page, click on “speed test”; Wait a few seconds while the platform performs the analysis; The result will point out the speeds of downloads (which you use to download a file, for example) and uploads (to send a file) and the latency time (time between the triggering of a command and its effect online).

To use the site, you do not need to provide any personal data or register.

speed test

It is one of the more traditional sites. It also does not require registration or personal information from the user.

Access the website; Click “start”; Wait a few seconds while the platform performs the test; Check the result.

Google

A lot of people don’t know, but Google also has this feature.

Open the Google search engine homepage; In the search bar, type “Internet Test”; The tool will appear on the screen; Click “Run Speed ​​Test”; In a few seconds the test will show the result.

Fast Test

Do you think your speed fluctuates a lot? You can install an app on your smartphone to take the test faster. There are several options, but one of the best rated is Fast Test, available for Android and iOS.

Enter your system’s app store and search for “Fast Test”; Download and install the app; Click on the app to start checking automatically; Wait a few seconds; Ready! The result will appear on your smartphone screen.

