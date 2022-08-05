How to use 5G in Brazil, Galaxy S23 with 200 MP camera and more | TC plant

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. In this week’s edition we will comment that Motorola had to postpone the launch of the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro after an increase in tensions between China and the United States. In addition, Samsung is considering launching the Galaxy S23 Ultra with an exclusive 200 MP sensor. In the gaming universe, Sony admitted that it needs time and money to compete with Xbox Game Pass, as the service dominates the Brazilian PC market. And we are going to end the Duty by echoing the last Detective TC, which brought the necessary requirements to use the 5G network in Brazil. Scroll down the page and stay well informed in our summary of the week!

















Motorola Razr 2022 and X30 Pro canceled launch





Motorola canceled the launch event of the new Razr 2022 and X30 Pro. The event was supposed to take place last Tuesday (2), but had to be postponed after an escalation in the conflict between China and the United States. The manufacturer did not provide a new date for the presentation, but the company did not find the climate to make its new products official. That’s because this week the Speaker of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan and ended up worsening the already conflicted relationship between China and the United States. The expectation is now that Motorola, and even other brands, will announce new dates for their events over the next few weeks.

Samsung denies end of Exynos line





In a statement released this week, Samsung denied rumors about the possible end of development of chips in the Exynos family for smartphones and other mobile devices. According to the Korean manufacturer, its processor division is undergoing restructuring and new releases should happen in the near future. For this, the brand is looking for new partners to use its solutions in smart watches, modems, laptops and products with access via WiFi connection. Until then, Samsung itself must use Qualcomm processors in its flagships, the most emblematic example being the future Galaxy S23 line.

Galaxy S23 Ultra with exclusive 200 MP sensor





Samsung is expected to use a unique 200MP sensor in the future Galaxy S23 Ultra. The information was revealed this week, and it will be called ISOCELL HP2. Currently, Xiaomi and Motorola are vying for who launches first a smartphone with a 200 MP camera, but they must use the ISOCELL HP1. The HP3 has even been announced, but is not expected to hit the market. On the other hand, Samsung has been working to make the HP2 much more competent than the other models in the line and deliver an extremely premium experience on the S23 Ultra.

Sony vs Game Pass and Brazilians’ addiction to games





In a questionnaire answered by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Sony said it would need a lot of time and money to rival Xbox Game Pass. The heartfelt response was routed in a lawsuit where the body is reviewing Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to information from Sony, Xbox Game Pass is the main gaming service in the world and extremely popular in Brazil, something that the Japanese company says is impossible to rival. In addition, the Japanese says that the Microsoft service already dominates 70% of the Brazilian market when it comes to access via computer. Finally, Sony warns that this subscription modality represents competition for purchased games and that its low cost makes it anti-competitive for publishers who need to sell their titles to recoup their investment. On another front, gambling addiction has worried Brazilian academics. According to research published by the University of São Paulo (USP), about 28% of Brazilian adolescents suffer from “Internet Gaming Disorder” (IJD), a condition of “addiction” to games that can cause serious health problems. Brazilians exceed the global average, which varies between 1.3% and 19.3%, and those affected by addiction end up developing symptoms such as: agitation and anger when they are unable to play and resist when others try to redirect them to other people’s activities. to the game. During gambling, individuals with TJI also neglect work, school and domestic obligations, being able to go long periods without sleeping and/or having meals.

iPhone 14 may keep the price of iPhone 13





A rumor released this week indicates that Apple is willing to sell the standard iPhone 14 at the same price as last year’s iPhone 13. That is, for the value of US$ 799, something around R$ 4,100. The measure goes against the increase in costs caused by high inflation around the world and indicates that Apple wants to increase sales so as not to embark on the downturn in the smartphone market. In addition to keeping the price relatively competitive in markets like the United States, Apple’s move can also be celebrated because the $799 price tag is the same as the iPhone 12 in 2020.

5G in Brazil: what do I need to use the new network?



