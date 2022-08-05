Ibovespa closes up more than 2% with bets on the end of high interest rates after Copom; Dollar drops 1.10%

The Ibovespa closed up 2.04% this Thursday (4), at 105,892 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market took off from most benchmarks Americans, driven by market optimism after yesterday’s decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

In New York, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell, respectively, 0.26% and 0.08%. The Nasdaq index, however, managed to advance 0.41%, in the wake of the fall in the yield of treasuries – the title for ten years saw its yield retreat 8.5 basis points to 2.663%.

To a large extent, this fall in the US yield curve accompanied the decline in commodities. Crude oil closed at its lowest since February, with Brent at $94.12 a barrel, down 2.75%, and WTI at $88.54, down 2.12%.

The market there continues to fear a recession. It was published today that the number of new jobless claims for the week ended July 30 was 260,000, up from 259,000 in the consensus and accelerating from 254,000 in the last measurement.

Also, yesterday, the US oil stock level surprised, with 4.4 million barrels accumulated, compared to 700 thousand expected by the consensus. Gasoline inventories, in turn, grew by 163,000 barrels, compared to a forecast of a drop of 1.3 million.

In Brazil, what dictated the trading session was yesterday’s Copom decision. “The market was very encouraged by the decision, not because of the 50 basis points increase in the Selic, but because of the signal that the cycle may end at this meeting”, explained Ubirajara Silva, manager of Galápagos Capital.

“The Copom made a statement that, according to the market, was milder, saying that it will assess whether or not it will need to raise interest rates at the next meeting – and signaling that, if necessary, the hike will be lower than yesterday’s”, completes Joaquim Sampaio, partner and interest and currency manager at RPS Capital. “If it went up 50 basis points, it can, at most, come 25. The market has started to realize that we are at the end of the cycle”.

The Brazilian Central Bank’s statements, for specialists, may signal that there will be no more hikes, although it is not possible to predict whether the Selic falls will start soon.

The Copom’s speech, with a slight help from the decline in commodities, caused the Brazilian interest rate curve to have strong drops from its core. The DI for 2023 had its yield down two basis points to 13.74%. The DIs for 2025 and 2027 had their yields falling, respectively, 37 and 35 points, to 12.10% and 12.11%. On the long end, the DI rates for 2029 dropped 31 points, to 12.34%, and the DI rates for 2031, 28 points, to 12.44%.

“With this drop in interest rates, we were able to verify the portfolio rotation of investors on the stock exchange. Yesterday we already noticed that a good part of the commodities sector was at zero to zero, if not falling, while companies linked to the domestic market rose well. This is repeated today”, explains Silva.

Among the biggest increases on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Méliuz (CASH3), with 15.04% more, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with 14.81% and MRV (MRVE3), with 13.99% more. . On the side of declines, PetroRio’s common shares (PRIO3) were negative highlights, with minus 1.73%.

The commercial dollar closed down by 1.09%, at R$ 5.22 in the purchase and sale.

