Icelandic band goes viral with version of ‘Ilariê’, by Xuxa; listen up

A band from Iceland, called Studla Bandid, has become known among Brazilians for having made a version of “Ilariê”, a hit by the eternal queen of the bass, Xuxa, which was released in the late 80’s.

In a video published on the band’s profile on Instagram, the song infected the audience present at the show and promises to always be an important moment in the band’s repertoire.

The band has 1,600 followers on Instagram. They could already feel the atmosphere with the discovery by the Brazilians of an Icelandic group that sings a huge hit from Brazil. In the profile description, the band published the following message: “lariê on Spotify Brasil”.

After the band’s popularity and video went viral, the group was noticed by the queen of the shorts herself. She, of course, made a point of commenting and thanking. “Look where Ilariê arrived?!? And by the way he arrived beautifully, everyone singing our anthem”, she wrote.

“Ilariê” was the most successful song on the album “Xou da Xuxa 3”, which was released by the singer in 1988. The track was composed by Cid Guerreiro, Marlene Mattos, Cristina Larraura and Dito.

The song has already been sung in several languages ​​and has also become a cry from fans across Latin America, for example, in Argentine football.