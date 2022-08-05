‘I’m afraid of being beaten’, says Ellen Jabour about politicization – Celebrities



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





04/08/2022 10:33

Ellen Jabour, 44 years old, found herself in a controversy a few weeks ago when she detonated on Twitter the political positioning of artists and bands during concerts. The model and presenter criticized who stands on the stage and received harsh criticism from netizens.

During the premiere of the documentary series Rock in Rio – Historyin an event that took place at the Kinoplex Platinum Globoplay cinema, which is in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Ellen opened the game in an exclusive interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, from the Splash portal, from UOL, defined the post as an “unhappy tweet”, justifying that many followers did not want to understand his point of view.

“I said I don’t like it when musicians talk about politics. I used the word ‘talk’ to say I don’t like it when they stop music to talk about it. I didn’t say I don’t like it when they sing. Singing politics is part of it, almost every band does. it,” he explained.

On the bird’s net, Jabour had already given as an example of what he does not agree with, Roger Waters’ concert in So Paulo, in 2018, when the singer displayed the hashtag “#EleNo” on the screen of almost a thousand square meters and referred to the then candidate presidency as a fascist, provoking applause and boos from the public on the occasion.

“People leave because they’re afraid of a riot. You’re in the crowd. I’m afraid that I won’t even survive, or be beaten. That’s because of the segmentation that politics causes. The show isn’t that, the moment of union people,” he recalled.

The artist revealed that she witnessed a man putting his penis out during Roger Waters’ performance in São Paulo and urinating on a woman. “When they [artistas] talk about politics on the show, the audience is already starting to look strangely at each other. On one such occasion, they showed the penis. A guy popped his penis out and peed on a girl next to me. For you to see the level of aggression. Everyone who was with me wanted to leave because it became dangerous. I made that post as a warning to say that I will be very sad if concerts become dangerous places.”

Appeal

Ellen Jabour hopes that international artists will not comment on Brazilian politics. “In a Roger Waters show, for example, he is expected to sing politics in the songs and even he gives a ‘snap’ to something or other. But talk about his politics, his country, not ours. He doesn’t know what spent here. I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on something that brings so much hate,” he said.