“I’m gonna tell you a secret”

the romance between gutta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) has been talking about social media. In the next chapters of ‘Pantanal’, the relationship, which until then was a strong friendship, will end up becoming physical, causing the couple to start connecting in a carnal way. In the first version, shown in 1990, the story is a little different.

in it, zuleica (today played by Aline Borges) revealed that she was already pregnant when she met tenorio (now Murilo Benício) and that the boy was born after she was the victim of a rape. According to André Romanothe girl will confess soon to Marcelo that they were never blood brothers. The revelation will leave the paulista “scared” and surprised.

“Kiss me, Marcelo, I’m begging you! Let’s… And we can… We must go crazy! I’ll tell you a secret… And you’ll have to promise to keep it with you! We are not brothers”will say gutta. “What are you saying to me?”will answer the heir of zuleica. the daughter of tenoriobefore completing the dialogue, will kiss the beloved without any guilt or fear.

“What did you hear, Marcelo: we were both never in sin… Not for a second… Because we are not children of the same father!”, will close. in the work of Benedito Ruy Barbosathe couple ends up together and with a baby. zuleica will only say that the boy is not the son of tenorio when he and gutta have sex and everyone discovers the pregnancy, including the squatter himself.