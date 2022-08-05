Imagine Dragons in Brazil: how to buy tickets?

This Thursday, August 4th, the tour of the imagine Dragons for Brazil. The band comes with Mercury World Tour and will go through Curitiba, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. See how to secure your ticket below!

Imagine Dragons in Brazil

O imagine Dragons comes to Brazil to promote his latest album, “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2”. The presentations will pass through Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

Here, it will be Curitiba at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, on October 25th; Sao Paulo at Allianz Parque on October 27th; and October 29 in Rio de Janeiroin the Jeunesse Arena Outdoor Area.

THE pre sale exclusive to Elo card customers takes place on August 8th and 9that 10 am on the website of eventim and 11 am at the official box office. THE general sale starts on the day august 10at the same times and channels.

IMAGINE DRAGONS IN CURITIBA

Date: October 25, 2022 (Saturday)

R. João Gava, 970 – Abranches, Curitiba/PR Tickets: from R$ 275.00 (see full table)

from R$ 275.00 (see full table) Age rating: 14 years. Children from 05 to 13 years old, only accompanied by their parents or legal guardians* (*Subject to change by court decision).

PRICES

Track – R$275.00 half price and R$550.00 full price

R$275.00 half price and R$550.00 full price Premium Track – R$ 445.00 half price and R$ 890.00 full price

R$ 445.00 half price and R$ 890.00 full price Via Eventim (with service fee)

OFFICIAL TICKET OFFICE – no service charge

Rua João Gava, 970 – Abranches, Curitiba/PR Days 08 and 09/08: (Elo card pre-sale customers) – BY TICKETS AVAILABLE – from 11 am to 5 pm

(Elo card pre-sale customers) – BY TICKETS AVAILABLE – from 11 am to 5 pm Day 8/10: (general sale) – THROUGH TICKETS AVAILABLE – from 11 am to 5 pm.

After the above dates – UPON AVAILABILITY OF TICKETS:

Place: Couto Pereira Stadium – Box Office 2

Couto Pereira Stadium – Box Office 2 Address: Rua Ubaldino do Amaral, 37 – Alto da Glória – Curitiba/PR

Rua Ubaldino do Amaral, 37 – Alto da Glória – Curitiba/PR Operation: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm – No public holidays. Note: On days of games and events, there is no operation.

IMAGINE DRAGONS IN SAO PAULO

Date: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Água Branca, São Paulo – SP Tickets: from R$195.00 (see full table)

from R$195.00 (see full table) Age rating: 14 years. Children from 05 to 13 years old, only accompanied by their parents or legal guardians*. (*Subject to change by court decision).

PRICES

upper chair – R$ 195.00 half price and R$ 390.00 full price

– R$ 195.00 half price and R$ 390.00 full price Track – R$ 240.00 half price and R$ 480.00 full price

– R$ 240.00 half price and R$ 480.00 full price Lower Chair – R$290.00 half price and R$580.00 full price

– R$290.00 half price and R$580.00 full price Premium Thunder Track – R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price

– R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price Premium Believer Track – R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price

– R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price Via Eventim (with service fee)

OFFICIAL TICKET OFFICE – no service charge

August 08, 09 and 10: Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium

Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium Morumbi Stadium – Ticket office 5 (near gate 15)

Address: Av. Giovanni Gronchi 1866 – Morumbi, São Paulo – SP

Av. Giovanni Gronchi 1866 – Morumbi, São Paulo – SP Operation: from 11 am to 5 pm.

From 11/August: the official box office is now at Allianz Parque.

Rua Palestra Itália, 200 – Gate A – Perdizes – São Paulo/SP

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm | Not open on holidays and on game and event days

IMAGINE DRAGONS IN RIO DE JANEIRO

Date: October 29, 2022 (Saturday)

Av. Ambassador Abelardo Bueno, 3401 – Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ Tickets: from R$ 240.00 (see full table)

from R$ 240.00 (see full table) Age rating: Age rating: 14 years. Children from 05 to 13 years old, only accompanied by their parents or legal guardians*. (*Subject to change by court decision).

PRICES

Track – R$ 240.00 half price and R$ 480.00 full price

– R$ 240.00 half price and R$ 480.00 full price Premium lane – R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price

– R$ 410.00 half price and R$ 820.00 full price Via Eventim (with service fee)

OFFICIAL TICKET OFFICE – no service charge