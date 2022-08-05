Imagine Dragons will perform three shows on tour in Brazil. Check dates

posted on 04/08/2022 14:58



(Credit: Playback/Instagram @imaginedragons)

The American band Imagine Dragons announced, this Thursday (4/8), that they will play three shows in Brazil in October for the tour Mercury World Tour.

In a post on Instagram, the band Imagine Dragons shared the news that they would come to Latin America with the Mercury World Tourincluding presentations in three cities in Brazil.





The shows will be on October 25th, 27th and 29th in Curitiba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Elo card customers takes place on August 8th and 9th.

The release of sales to the general public will be on August 10, starting at 10 am online and at 11 am at the official box office. No information on values ​​yet.

THE Mercury World Tour celebrate the double album Mercury – Acts 1 & 2which features 32 tracks, including singles such as My Life, Lonely and monday.





fan reaction

After the announcement, imagine Dragons joined the most talked about topics on Twitter. Fans celebrate the band’s arrival in the country. Check out some reactions:

Imagine Dragons scheduled a show in Brazil for two months from now. I want to know how I’m going to get almost a thousand reais in less than a week to buy a ticket pic.twitter.com/ROHDW6gRtg — vampness ?? (@fnkbouvier) August 4, 2022

I find myself exactly like this

since the announcement of imagine Dragons in Brazil.

pic.twitter.com/HGAlk4stL4 — Myself (@E5tev4o_) August 4, 2022





imagine dragons very confirmed in Brazil and I’m already separating my clothes to go — jau. (@jauanaestevam) August 4, 2022





It’s today that the announcement of imagine dragons COMES A LOT pic.twitter.com/wZFZI6s4aE — ???????????? (@im4gineeve) August 4, 2022

my mother: where are the furniture in my house? me at the imagine dragons show: pic.twitter.com/D7ful7hECO — Ψ ???????????????????????????? ? (@sahloana) July 31, 2022