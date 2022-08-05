Imagine Dragons will perform three shows on tour in Brazil. Check dates

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Imagine Dragons will perform three shows on tour in Brazil. Check dates 1 Views

posted on 04/08/2022 14:58

(Credit: Playback/Instagram @imaginedragons)


(Credit: Playback/Instagram @imaginedragons)

The American band Imagine Dragons announced, this Thursday (4/8), that they will play three shows in Brazil in October for the tour Mercury World Tour.

In a post on Instagram, the band Imagine Dragons shared the news that they would come to Latin America with the Mercury World Tourincluding presentations in three cities in Brazil.


The shows will be on October 25th, 27th and 29th in Curitiba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Elo card customers takes place on August 8th and 9th.

The release of sales to the general public will be on August 10, starting at 10 am online and at 11 am at the official box office. No information on values ​​yet.

THE Mercury World Tour celebrate the double album Mercury – Acts 1 & 2which features 32 tracks, including singles such as My Life, Lonely and monday.


fan reaction

After the announcement, imagine Dragons joined the most talked about topics on Twitter. Fans celebrate the band’s arrival in the country. Check out some reactions:



About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“It won’t work anymore”; Boninho will leave TV Globo after failure at BBB 23, according to a fortune teller

Entertainment Bianca Godoy surprised netizens by declaring that the director’s dismissal and highlighted the reason …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved