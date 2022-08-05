In a good moment, Athletico breaks record and reaches the mark of 40 thousand members | athletico-pr

Athletico reached 40,000 members on Thursday night. The mark was reached before the match against students at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

This is Hurricane’s record with its membership plan. The number was a charge of President Mario Celso Petraglia for almost 10 years.

Six years ago, even, the red-black leader even spread banners in a provocative tone: “Atleticano be true, 40k already”, “how to make a champion team with 20k members?” and “How much + partners, + team”.

Since then, the Hurricane had a stagnant variation between 18 and 25 thousand members. In April of this year, Athletico had reached 30,000 members. The club won the Sudamericana (2018-2021) and the Copa do Brasil (2019) in the period.

Hurricane informed in advance that the member will check-in from now on to guarantee presence at the stadium. The next home game is against Flamengo, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on August 17.

