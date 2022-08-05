In Botafogo’s list, Igor Gomes will not renew with São Paulo and may sign a pre-contract in October, says channel

On the wish list Botafogothe sock Igor Gomes will not renew your contract with Sao Paulo, reports “Canal do Nicola”, by journalist Jorge Nicola. This way, the player can sign a pre-contract with another club from the 1st of Octoberas the contract with Tricolor Paulista ends on March 30, 2023.

According to the journalist, Igor Gomes made a request considered unrealistic to São Paulo. Sources from the tricolor club said that the salary would be compatible with that of Calleri, the team’s top scorer, and the gloves required would make Igor a kind of “contracted player” by the SPFC itself.

Igor Gomes receives salaries of around R$100,000 per month, a value considered low for an athlete who owns one of the main clubs in the country. With the unlikely renewal, Igor and his family want to sign with a club in Europe and radically rule out playing for another Brazilian team.

In the first transfer window of 2022, in April, Botafogo offered €4 million (R$20.4 million at the time) to São Paulo for Igor Gomes, but Tricolor refused. According to UOL, SPFC asked for €8 million (R$40.7 million) to sell the player after learning that Botafogo had bought Patrick de Paula for €6 million (R$33 million).

