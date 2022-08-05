In letter, Fiesp and entities defend security and integrity of the Brazilian electoral system | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The text, entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, states that “democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development are indispensable conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges”.

The document organized by Fiesp is the second public manifesto launched in defense of democracy after repeated attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the electoral system. According to the entity, the vision is that “respect for the rule of law and development are indispensable conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges”. It will be read at 10 am on August 11, at the USP Law School, in the College’s Noble Hall.

In a separate event also on August 11, but at 11:30 am – in the courtyard of the same Faculty of Law, the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” will be launched. The document – ​​which has 700,000 signatures – was created by former students of the University of São Paulo Law School.

An excerpt from the text states that the Brazilian elections carried out through the electronic process “have served as an example in the world”.

“We had several alternations of power with respect to the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. The electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice”, says the document.

Read the entire Fiesp document:

“In defense of democracy and justice

In the year of the bicentennial of Independence, we reiterate our unyielding commitment to the sovereignty of the Brazilian people expressed by the vote and exercised in accordance with the Constitution.

When the centenary took place, the modernists launched, with Semana de 22, a cultural movement that, pointing out ways to an art with Brazilian characteristics, helped to shape a genuinely national identity.

Today, once again, we are encouraged to identify paths that consolidate our journey towards the will of our people, which is the supreme independence that a nation can achieve. Democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development are essential conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges. This is the biggest meaning of the 7th of September this year.

Our democracy has proven robustness in a row. In less than four decades, it faced deep crises, both economic, with periods of recession and hyperinflation, and political, overcoming these ills by the strength of our institutions.

They were solid enough to guarantee the execution of governments from different political spectrums. Without being shaken by the litanies of those who go beyond the reasonable limits of constructive criticism, it is our institutions that continue to guarantee the civilizing advance of Brazilian society.

It is important that the Powers of the Republic – Executive, Legislative and Judiciary – independently and harmoniously promote the essential changes for the development of Brazil.

Civil society entities and citizens who sign this act highlight the role of the Brazilian Judiciary, in particular the Supreme Federal Court, the ultimate guardian of the Constitution, and the Superior Electoral Court, which has conducted our respected elections with full security, efficiency and integrity. internationally, and of all magistrates, recognizing their inestimable role, throughout our

history, as a power to pacify disagreements and an instance for the protection of fundamental rights.

To all who exercise the noble jurisdictional function in the country, we pay our respects at this time when destiny demands balance, tolerance, civility and vision of the future.

We want a prosperous, fair and solidary country, guided by the republican principles expressed in the Constitution, to which we all bow, confident in the superior will of democracy. It is strengthened by union, reforming what needs repair, not destroying; adding up hopes for a proud and peaceful Brazil, not subtracting them with slogans and divisions that threaten the desired peace and development.

All those who sign this act reiterate their unshakable commitment to the institutions and basic rules of the Democratic State of Law, constitutive of the sovereignty of the Brazilian people that, on the symbolic date of the foundation of legal courses in Brazil, on August 11, we are to celebrate.”