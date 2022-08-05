Flamengo is very close to announcing the fifth reinforcement of the mid-year transfer window. After Cebolinha, Vidal, Varela and Pulgar, Rubro-Negro should close the loan of attacking midfielder Oscar. The arrival, however, is not unanimous in the press.

This Thursday (4), former player and now commentator for Band, Carlos Alberto made a bizarre comparison and gave a controversial opinion. According to the champion of the Champions for Porto with José Mourinho, Carlos Alberto “Alex Teixeira has much more resources than Oscar. In my team, I would choose Alex Teixeira”.

Alex Teixeira was recently repatriated by Vasco after playing 12 years in Europe and Asia. At 32 years old, the striker returns to help Vasco return from his fifth participation in Serie B.

Revealed in São Paulo, Oscar also played for Internacional before being sold to Chelsea, where he stayed for five years. In 2017, Oscar left England for China. With 30 years old today, the athlete receives one of the ten highest salaries in the world.

Flamengo should have an Oscar by the end of the season

Flamengo hopes to announce Oscar in the next few hours. Rubro-Negro awaits the arrival of a document from Shanghai Port releasing the player to play in Brazil until December 2022. Thus, Mais Querido still hopes to convince the Chinese to extend the loan at the end of the year.

Finally, Flamengo faces São Paulo this Saturday (6), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is scheduled for 20:30, at the Morumbi stadium.

