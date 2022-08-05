‘In search of energy’, Ceni projects São Paulo with reservations against Flamengo

São Paulo diagnosed what it takes to stay on its feet: energy. The Tricolor is going through one of the heaviest moments of the season, with a sequence of decisions in the quarterfinals of the cups from Brazil and South American. Furthermore, the team struggle to stay at the top of the table Brazilian championship.

GALLERY

+ Check out how the negotiations for contract renewals for the São Paulo squad are going

At least that was the term used by coach Rogério Ceni after the 1-0 victory over Ceará, on Wednesday (3), at Morumbi.

And to have that necessary energy, Ceni anticipated that he intends to repeat for this Saturday’s duel (6th), against Flamengo, what he did in the Tricolor’s last game for the Brazilian Championship: rotate the squad.

– I think we are trying to win the next game. Cups were a consequence. I always said that my priority was the Brazilian Championship, and I couldn’t give that priority. I couldn’t manage it, due to the number of injuries. one arrived

At a time when we had to repeat many players, and the injuries – which were just ankle, knee, due to trauma – became muscle injuries, due to the repetition of many players – said Ceni before going on.

– I can’t put them all. If I put the same players in sixty hours from now to play against Flamengo… Atlético-GO did that, didn’t they? He won against Corinthians, put the same eleven and went to Maracanã. So, I have to have energy, because, to play against Flamengo, if you don’t have the least energy, you are swallowed up – commented the coach.

In the 1-0 defeat against Athletico, in Curitiba (PR), Ceni showed the total priority for the duel against Ceará. He selected newly promoted youth from the base, such as Moreira and Rodriguinho, promoted Galoppo as a starter and innovated in a scheme without centre-forwards. All because of his caution for the northeastern rival, highly praised by the tricolor commander on account of his physical vigor.

– It is something that we will try to do for the next game. One or another athlete who started today’s game can start. And there are a lot of good people out there wanting their opportunity. Each one will prove it, because then we have four days until the return game against Ceará. It is this extra day that I ask so much, of recovery, for us in 2022 to try to make a more complete team for the cup games – analyzed the coach.

– The cups started to fit together better, but we can’t give up the Brazilian. Nobody wants to fight for relegation, and we have a very difficult streak. It was difficult in the first round and, even at home, now with two games, there are two games against a team that only plays one competition, which is Bragantino, and another that has three teams to play three competitions – he added.

At least two changes in the team facing the Cariocas will be mandatory for Ceni. Defender Luizão and striker Luciano are suspended for the third yellow card and are automatically suspended.

Tricolor has not won the Brasileirão for five rounds and is stationed in tenth place, with 26 points.

TABLE

> Check classification, games and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Check out all the matches of the Copa do Brasil-22

> Check out all the games of the Copa Sudamericana-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!