Instagram allows publication of content with NFTs in Brazil | Social networks

Instagram officially launched, this Thursday (4), the NFTs feature in Brazil. The tool, which had been in a testing period since May, was expanded today to more than 100 countries. Now, creators and collectors of non-fungible tokens will be able to share their digital collectibles on the social network. The possibilities range from images, videos, music, artwork to even digital business cards. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, in a post illustrating one of his upcoming NFTs to be released on the platform.

According to Meta, NFTs are “one of the ways to expand access and accelerate innovation in the metaverse, both for people and creators around the world.” The novelty will allow users to connect their digital wallet, which houses the collectibles, to their Instagram profile. With this, it will be possible to choose which NFTs they would like to share on the social network.

Instagram expands tests with NFTs to Brazil

When sharing digital artwork, it will receive special visual treatment and will feature public information such as a description. Posts with NFT will also appear on your personal social media profile like regular posts. Additionally, when publishing a collectible, the creator and collector of that NFT will be able to have their accounts automatically tagged together.

NFTs shared on Instagram will have a short description and public information

The arrival of NFTs on Instagram is part of a recent effort by Meta to invest in the metaverse. The tokens have a kind of certificate of authenticity, established via blockchain, which attests to the exclusivity of a certain digital asset. That is, even if other people print or download the digital content, they will not own it.

For the company, the tokens will be a crucial tool in the future and will influence the way people buy, use and share virtual objects and experiences. In addition, the making of these digital arts is also seen as a new form of monetization for content creators.

