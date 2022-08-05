installment of R$ 1,212 RELEASED today (5) for those who worked in 2021? See PIS 2022 CALENDAR; PIS 2022 TABLE and latest PIS news base year 2021

According to the Ministry of Economy, about 500 thousand professionals with a formal contract, who worked in 2020, did not withdraw PIS 2022even though they are entitled.

The good news is that the share of up to BRL 1,212 can still be taken out.

Below you find çhow to receive the PIS 2022 and check:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS 2022;

As is known, the PIS 2022 refers to the base year 2020. That is, for professionals who worked in 2020. The natural thing, as always happened, would be to be released in the following year.

With that, the PIS of who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – was postponed, with no new date determined.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

As explained above, the PIS of who worked in 2020 was paid only this year, which ended up harming the payment schedule.

However, it is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat – Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador – will meet with the Federal Government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

WHO IS RIGHT TO THE PIS

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS PAYMENT

As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

TABLE PIS

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.