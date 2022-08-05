Inter haven’t won games at altitude in over a decade; see recent flashback | International

Inter face Megar at 19:15 this Thursday, at the Estadio Monumental de la UNSA, in Arequipa, for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. Mano Menezes’ team will have an opportunity to break a taboo. O Colorado hasn’t won at altitude in continental competitions in over 10 years.

The city that embraced the Rio Grande do Sul delegation is located 2,300 meters above sea level and about 1,000 km from the capital Lima. Los Rojinegros boast a positive record in front of their fans. In 16 games played in the season, there were 15 wins and only one defeat.

In history, Inter played four official games against Peruvian clubs. All for Libertadores. There are three victories – two against Alianza Lima in 2019 and another against Juan Aurich in 2012 – and a defeat 10 years ago in Chiclayo, for the same Juan Aurich.

1 of 1 Anderson resorts to oxygen balloon after being replaced — Photo: Diego Guichard Anderson resorts to oxygen balloon after being replaced – Photo: Diego Guichard

The recent record on high-altitude games, however, is not favourable. There are three defeats and two draws in the last five duels.

The last Colorado victory “in the heights” took place by Libertadores in 2011. With goals from Brown (against), Leandro Damião, Zé Roberto and Kléber, Celso Roth’s men beat Jorge Wilstermann, in Bolivia, by 4 to 1.

Inter’s last matches at altitude

Libertadores 2021: Always Ready 2×0 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters)

Always Ready 2×0 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters) Libertadores 2015: Santa Fe 1×0 Inter (Bogotá – 2,640 meters)

Santa Fe 1×0 Inter (Bogotá – 2,640 meters) Libertadores 2015: The Strongest 3×1 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters)

The Strongest 3×1 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters) Libertadores 2012 : The Strongest 1×1 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters)

: The Strongest 1×1 Inter (La Paz – 3,700 meters) Libertadores 2012: Once Caldas 2×2 Inter (Manizales – 2,160 meters)

Once Caldas 2×2 Inter (Manizales – 2,160 meters) Libertadores 2011: Jorge Wilstermann 1×4 Inter (Cochabamba – 2,570 meters)

Although they trailed behind, Roth’s team had a relatively quiet victory in Bolivia. In a set piece, Brown opened the scoring for the hosts. The same scored against after Oscar’s cross at 15. The goals of the turn came at 18 with Damião and at 25 with Zé Roberto. At the end of the game, Kléber confirmed the rout (see the goals below).

Jorge Wilstermann’s goals 1 x 4 Internacional for Libertadores 2011

03/16/2011 – Jorge Wilstermann 1×4 Inter, Félix Capriles stadium

Inter: Laura; Nei, Rodrigo, Sorondo and Kleber; Bolatti, Guiñazu, Tinga (Wilson Mathias), Oscar (Andrezinho) and Zé Roberto; Leandro Damião (Cavenaghi) – Celso Roth

Jorge Wilstermann: Mauro Machado; Lucas Fernández, Brown, Da Silva and Ojeda (Mosquera); Melgar (Sanchéz), Oliver Fernández (Fábio Mineiro), Cristian Machado and Abregu; Luis Garcia and Toscanini – Marcelo Neveleff

Click here and become a member